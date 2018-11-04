Mary Halpin nee Carey, Upper Tullig and Cromane Upper, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday Evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit.
Latest News
The Camino Voyage to be released in Irish Cinemas
A documentary by Macroom filmmaker Dónal Ó Céilleachair, about a group of artists and craftspeople who sailed from Ireland to Spain in a Currach,...
Giovanelli’s unable to find staff in spite of 15% unemployment rate
Daniele and Antoinette Giovanelli of Giovanelli's restaurant in Killorglin have spoken of their difficulties in finding staff.This is in spite of the figures from...
Michael Healy Rae instrumental in cross-border procedures
14 patients will arrive back into Killarney this evening after having cataract procedures through the Cross-Border Directive.Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who organised the logistics...
Bernadette Buckley née Ryan, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney and formerly of Rathbeg, Rathmore
Reposing at her residence in Rockfield tomorrow Monday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception,...
Kerry Basketball Sides Progress To U18 National Cup 1/4 Finals
Women’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament semi-final St.Mary’s Castleisland 90 Tullamore 57 (Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers at 2.30 in tournament Final) Result means Marys are into...
Latest Sports
Kerry Basketball Sides Progress To U18 National Cup 1/4 Finals
Women’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament semi-final St.Mary’s Castleisland 90 Tullamore 57 (Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers at 2.30 in tournament Final) Result means Marys are into...
World Cup Start For Kerryman
Kerry’s Éanna Durham made his first start of the Amputee World Cup as Ireland beat Columbia 2-0.Ireland came out of the blocks with a...
Killarney Celtic Advance In Munster
Killarney Celtic have advanced in the Munster Champions Trophy.A 2-0 victory over Brideview United means a place in the semi-finals.Padraig Harnett reports