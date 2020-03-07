Mary Griffin nee Slattery, Beheenagh, Camp and formerly of Laccamore Upper, Abbeydorney

peacefully at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, on March 6th, 2020. Daughter of the late James and Sarah, beloved wife of Jack and dear mother of James. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Rita, Geraldine and Martha, her brother Patrick, James’ partner Christine, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Camp. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in New Kilgobbin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.