Mary Galvin née Dolan, Park Road, Killarney and late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Jan 24th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Funeral arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10am for requeim mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR