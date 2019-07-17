Mary Foley nee McCarthy, Faha, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry on Friday from 10.40am for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

