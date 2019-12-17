Reposing at The Gleasure funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Private cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Mary Flynn née O’ Sullivan, Laccamore, Abbeydorney and formerly of Ballyrickard, Tralee
Claims addition of third Fianna Fáil general election candidate in Kerry will not lead...
The addition of a third Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the general election in Kerry will not lead to infighting.That's according to councillor Norma...
Early frost tonight in Kerry ahead of weather warning tomorrow
Kerry road users are warned that an early frost will set in tonight making driving conditions dangerous.Roads across the county were reported to be...
Kerry vet says buy-in from greyhound industry paramount if welfare issues are to be...
A Kerry vet says there must be buy-in from the greyhound industry if welfare issues are to be tackled.The Irish Greyhound Board has launched...
Co-working technology spaces the way forward for remote working in Kerry
Co-working technology spaces are the way forward for remote working in Kerry.That’s according to Declan Sugrue, Managing Director of Office Light, a shared office...
Kerry Manager Speaks Of Honour & Privilege Of Kingdom Appointment
John Sugrue has spoken of the honour and privilege of becoming Kerry U20 football manager.The Former Laois Senior boss was appointed for an initial...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERPaul Pogba's Manchester United comeback has been delayed due to illness.The France midfielder was expected to return to training this week after 11 weeks...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers 38, St Annes 51WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: Tralee Tigers 40, Ballybunion Wildcats 57U17...