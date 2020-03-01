Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Removal at 6:30 pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association (Kerry Branch)
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERWolves have leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into sixth in the Premier League table.That's after they came from behind twice to beat Spurs 3-2 at the...
New FAI President Has Strong Kerry Connections
Newly appointed FAI president, Gerry McAnaney, was speaking to John today on air.He spoke about his strong Kerry connections, his wife being from Ballybunion,...
Fantastic Start For Kerry Ladies In Munster Minor Championship
The Kerry ladies had a great start to their championship beating Tippereary 7-10 to 1-4.Kerry Ladies manager Rory Killgallen:Donal Barry speaks about what is...
Kerry IFA rep calls for managed burning of gorse
The IFA is calling for managed burning of gorse to be allowed in March.IFA National Hill Farming Chairman, Flor McCarthy has called on the...
Mary Flanagan née Power, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly of Kilflynn
Latest Sports
