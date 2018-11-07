Mary Flanagan née Delee, Caherbeg, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins tomorrow Thursday (Nov 8th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

