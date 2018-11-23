Mary Fitzgerald nee Russell, The Grove, Dingle

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm followed by private Cremation. No flowers please, donations is desired to University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.
Over €1.2 million funding for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project
Over €1.2 million in funding has been announced for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project.Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the...
Draw Made For Munster Junior Cup 4th Round
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round DrawBroadford Utd or Ballingarry (Limerick Desmond) v Killarney Athletic or Fenit Samphires (Kerry) Castleisland or Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v ...
Latest Sports
Draw Made For Munster Junior Cup 4th Round
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round DrawBroadford Utd or Ballingarry (Limerick Desmond) v Killarney Athletic or Fenit Samphires (Kerry) Castleisland or Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v ...
Friday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Kerry Colleges GAA Dunloe Cup U16 ½ Final Inver Sceine Kenmare 1-9 Intermediate School Killorglin 0-9Munster Colleges GAA Corn Ui Mhuiri Group D (19 A F) Round 2...
KDL Fixtures Update
There are two games this evening in KDL Denny Division 2B.The Youths League takes centre stage tomorrow.John O'Regan reports