Mary Fitzgerald nee Russell, The Grove, Dingle

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm followed by private Cremation. No flowers please, donations is desired to University Hospital Kerry.

