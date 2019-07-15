Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen tomorrow Tuesday (July 16th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.
Mary Fitzgerald née Foley, Dromulton, Scartaglen and formerly of Cockhill, Kilcummin.
Groups opposing renewable energy projects protest outside council buildings
Up to 50 people protested outside County Buildings in Tralee today in opposition to plans for renewable energy projects in Kerry.The Sliabh Luachra Wind...
Kerry councillor says local authority staff should be cleaning beaches from 7am
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for council staff to begin cleaning beaches from 7 o’clock every morning.The good spell of weather saw up...
Meeting seeks to unite community in Tralee
A public meeting is taking place this evening aiming to unite the community in Tralee.The event has been organised by a group of local...
€16,500 donated from Ride Dingle Cycle to local charities
Sixteen and a half thousand euro has been donated to Dingle Charities and schools from the inaugural Ride Dingle Cycle Event.More than 1400 cyclists...
Kerry Manager Very Happy With Super 8s Victory Over Mayo
Kerry manager Peter Keane is very happy with the Super 8s opening round victory over Mayo.The Kingdom dominated as they recorded a 1-22 to...
SOCCERNewcastle United now look set to appoint Steve Bruce as their new manager.It's been reported that Bruce has resigned as manager of Sheffield Wednesday,...
Frankie Dettori Really Looking Forward To Killarney
Frankie Dettori says he’s really looking forward to riding at Killarney this week.One of racing’s greatest ever jockeys and characters Dettori will make an...