Mary Fitzgerald née Foley, Dromulton, Scartaglen and formerly of Cockhill, Kilcummin.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen tomorrow Tuesday (July 16th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

