Mary Fitzgerald nee Fitzgerald, Creagh Street, Glin, Co. Limerick

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Saturday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR