Mary Fitzgerald nee Fitzgerald, Creagh Street, Glin, Co. Limerick

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Saturday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.
Primroses in January: Should we be Alarmed? – January 4th, 2019
Joe spoke to Don Nolan of the Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert on the effects of the very mild weather.
Claims that Alleged Dept Inaction Could Threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status – January...
Archaeologist Michael Gibbons claims a government department is failing to implement a UNESCO recommendation that all interventions and works on the site be documented....
Four Closed Garda Stations Lying Empty and Unused – January 4th, 2019
12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013. Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna,...
SOCCER Liverpool have sold striker Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth. He's cost Eddie Howe's side 19-million pounds, and it's a fee that could rise to 25-million...
Kerry Hurling Team To Be Named Tonight For Tipperary Outing
Kerry will tonight reveal their team for tomorrow’s outing in the CO-OP SUPERSTORES Munster Senior Hurling League. The Kingdom are away to Tipperary tomorrow, from...
Kerry Hurling Team To Be Named Tonight For Tipperary Outing
Shocks In Opening Round Of Bill Guiney North Cork Cup
It’s been an eventful opening day in the Bill Guiney North Cork Cup. That’s the feature at the Millstreet coursing meeting. James O’Connor reports