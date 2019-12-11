Mary Ellen Daly (née Diggin), 32 Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.

Reposing at her residence at 32 Bridge Road, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

