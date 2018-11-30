Mary Ellen Curry née Hanafin, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania & formerly of Glounageenty, Ballymacelligott.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning (Dec 1st) in St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place immediately afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

