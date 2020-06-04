Mary Dowling ( nee Lynch ), Bunglasha, Duagh

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Lyrecrompane on Friday morning at 11am, followed by a private burial in Lyrecrompane Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date.

Please note both Funeral Mass and burial strictly family only.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****