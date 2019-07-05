Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday (July 6th) from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Funeral mass for Mary Dore Flynn will take place at 10am on Sunday.
Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.
Mary Dore Flynn, Tullig North, Templeglantine & formerly of Meenoline South, Templeglantine.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Saturday (July 6th) from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Funeral mass for Mary Dore Flynn will take place at 10am on Sunday.