Mary Dillane (née Counihan), Old Golf Links, Clounalour, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Jan 27th), from 4.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady and st. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Jan 28th), at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Sunday Local GAA Results
East Kerry LeaguesSponsored by FrankDoran safeguard securityEast Kerry Senior LeagueDivision 1B Listry 2.16 Kenmare Shamrocks 2.12Division 2 Fossa 1-18 Firies 0-10Division 3. Cordal 2-12 Kilgarvan 0-18...
Kerry Hurling & Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football.Tommy O Connor has...
Kerry Win On The Road In Lidl Ladies League Opener
The Kerry ladies have got off to a winning start in the ladies national league opener.The final score in Cavan was 4-8 to 3-10.Ladies...
Gerald Whyte, Church Road, Causeway and late of Crotta, Kilflynn
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal at 8:00 pm to St. John's Church, Causeway .Requiem...
Commuity Games Basketball Updates
Nelius Collins has the latest from today's action
Latest Sports
