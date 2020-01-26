Mary Dillane (née Counihan), Old Golf Links, Clounalour, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Jan 27th), from 4.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady and st. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Jan 28th), at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home.