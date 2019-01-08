Mary Dan G. Harnett, née O’ Sullivan, Main Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Gortroe, Knocknagoshel

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale
Mary Culhane, late of Drumcondra, Dublin & formerly of Doonard, Tarbert and Drumlish, Co....
Memorial mass for Mary Culhane will take place at 12 noon this Saturday 12th January at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Church Street,...
Terrace Talk – January 7th, 2019
Admin -
On this weeks Terrace Talk, John and Liam preview the 2019 Kerry Senior and Minor teams, Maired Fernane - Austin Stacks first lady Chairperson...
Evening Sports Update
GOLFPadraig Harrington says he will take the lessons of his three terms as a vice-captain into his Ryder Cup captaincy at Whistling Straits next...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFPádraig Harrington has been confirmed as European captain for the 43rd Ryder Cup.The Dubliner will lead the visiting team as they defend their title...