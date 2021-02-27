Mary Daly nee Moriarty of Hare Street, Blennerville and formerly Upper Tonevane, Tralee

A private family funeral for will take place for Mary Daly with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Monday in St John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Maura, Gerard, Peter, Sean, Anne and Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Anais, Niall, Christian, Eoghan, Fergal, Orlaith, Rory and James, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Maureen and Majella, relatives neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

