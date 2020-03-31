In accordance with government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. Enquiries to Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet
Terrace Talk – March 30th, 2020
On this week’s Terrace Talk: The Greatest Day – 1997 All-Ireland Senior Football Win. Weeshie’s interview with Ronnie Delaney – Ronnie’s gold medal at...
Kerry landowners warned that illegal burning will result in farm payments being withheld
Those lighting gorse fires in Kerry are being urged to think of their neighbours.In recent days, there have been numerous gorse fires in the...
Bishop of Kerry says small funerals will continue during COVID-19 pandemic
The Bishop of Kerry has implemented new guidelines in response to the most recent COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Government.Funerals are to continue in...
Helen Williamson née Kenny, 3 Kilmacabea, Leap, Co. Cork and late of Glenderry, Ballyheigue.
Due to HSE restrictions a private family Mass will take place in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leap on Wednesday at 12.30pm followed by removal...
Kerry pharmacist feels over 70s not adhering to cocooning
A Kerry pharmacist feels some over 70s aren't adhering to the message about cocooning.The Government advised last Friday that everyone aged over 70 or...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERA total of 550 of Tottenham's non-playing directors and employees will be put on a leave of absence for the next two months.That includes...
“No Chance Of Munster Senior Football Semi-Final Taking Place On May 24th”
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has told The Irish Examiner newspaper that there is no chance of The Munster Senior Football semi-final against Kerry taking...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERUEFA are to hold a conference call tomorrow where it's likely that the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2021 play off semi-final will be put...