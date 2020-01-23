Mary Cremin – January 22nd, 2020

Joe’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ is Mary Cremin from Ballinskelligs who he interviewed in 2018 at the age of 98. Mary had a great story to tell including among other things what rural Kerry was like in the 1920’s and how she spent many years in New York. Joe was invited to Mary’s 100th Birthday which was to take place last Saturday but alas she passed away before it and was buried last Thursday on the day of 100th Birthday. This interview captures the wonderful woman Mary was.