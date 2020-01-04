reposing at her residence at Lacharue, Milltown V93XE08 on Sunday from 2 to 5pm. Removal on Monday from her residence to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies.
Valentia recorded highest daily rainfall in Ireland last month
Valentia Observatory recorded the highest daily rainfall in the country last month.34.8 mm of rain fell at the south Kerry weather station on December...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
ResultsKERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: TK Killarney Cougars 97, TK Vixens 37,KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B: St Annes 38,...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYMunster continue to show worrying form heading into next week's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Racing.Last night's 38-17 loss to Ulster in the Pro...
The Heat Doctor – January 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joined Joe in studio to answer listeners’ questions about home heating and energy-saving solutions.
Kerry Name Team For John Kerins Opener
Kerry have named their line-up for their John Kerins opener.The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the U20 football competition, in Tralee at 2 o'clock.The...