Mary Costello, Ahamore, Causeway

reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bernards Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Kerry Team To Play All-Ireland Hurling Champions
The Kerry team to play All-Ireland Hurling Champions Limerick tomorrow night in the CO-OP Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League has been announced.With the details,...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESJim Gavin will remain in charge of the Dublin senior football team until the end of the 2021 season.Gavin's overseen five...
A Problem Shared – December 19th, 2018
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems.
Don’t Lose Your Head over Christmas Parking Mayhem – December 19th, 2018
Last week, a listener told Jerry how a woman called the guards after she couldn’t get into her car because the vehicle next to...
Senior Tralee Rally Official Criticises Motorsport Ireland
The Chairman of the Motor Sport Ireland Rallies Committee has described as “disgraceful” the manner in which he was informed that he is to...