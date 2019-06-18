Mary A. Collins (née O’ Donnell) Limerick and late of Carrigaha, Camp, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary tomorrow Wednesday from 5:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Old Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR