Mary Cobley née Quinlan of Derbyshire, England and formerly of Kilmaniheen, Knocknagoshel.

Mary will be sadly missed by her sons, Éirean and Cian, parents, Séamus and Josephine, sisters, Éimear and Carol, brothers, Michael, Séamus and Niall, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace

A private family requiem mass will be celebrated for Mary in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel this Saturday (Dec 12th) at 11.30am. Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

