Mary Clancy (nee Goulding), New Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Knockanure

A private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass for Mary Clancy in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11am on Thursday February 11thThe Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish After mass the funeral cortege will travel via New Street To Ahavoher Cemetery, Galebridge, Knockanure

Family flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

