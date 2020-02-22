Mary Casey (née Mulvihill) , Glendahalan, Ballyheigue & late of Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Sunday (Feb. 23rd), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

