Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to The Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
KCC issues warning ahead of Storm Brendan
Kerry County Council has issued advice ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan tomorrow.A status orange wind warning is in place for the county...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster's Heineken Champions Cup dreams are all but over.They were beaten 39 points to 22 in Paris by Racing 92 this afternoon.Andrew Conway went...
Kerry Boxer Back In The Ring This Month
Kerry's Siobhan O'Leary will be back in action later this month.She will take on Scotland’s Eftychia Kathopouli at Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes, Scotland on January...
Munster Junior Cup Success For Killarney Athletic
Killarney Athletic have won the Munster Junior Cup Kerry Area Final.They defeated Tralee Dynamos 1-0; Ian Prendergast with the only goal after 5 minutes....
KCC says road safety works not hampered by land price demands
Kerry County Council says road safety works haven't been hampered by unrealistic price demands by landowners.Recently, Cork County Council said it had been hampered...
Evening Sports Update
Kerry Boxer Back In The Ring This Month
Munster Junior Cup Success For Killarney Athletic
