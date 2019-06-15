Mary Carmody née McCarthy, Banard, Gneeveguilla

Reposing on Sunday at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla from 5:30pm to 8:00pm  followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla at 11:30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

