Mary Burke (née O’Donoghue), Grange Grove, Ballybrack, Firies, Ashborough Lodge, Milltown & formerly of Kilmurry, Cordal, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Sunday( Dec.15th), from 4pm -6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies.  Requiem Mass on Monday (Dec.16th),  at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery Firies..  Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies.

