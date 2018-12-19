Mary Brouder nee Barrett, Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick

reposing at Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea on Thursday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.

