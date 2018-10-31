Mary Brosnan née Healy, Knockanimirish, Headford and late of Clydagh Valley, Clonkeen, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR