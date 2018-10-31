Mary Brosnan née Healy, Knockanimirish, Headford and late of Clydagh Valley, Clonkeen, Killarney

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Bridie Roper née O’Neill, New Street & Renard Point, Cahirciveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Thursday (Nov 1st) from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYTyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster in Sunday's Pro 14 game away to the Cheetahs.His name stands out among an inexperienced panel that's travelled...
Little Blue Heroes
6-year old Adam Roche from Tralee became an Honorary Garda for the day yesterday.
Medical Matters | Cardiology
We were joined by Dr Eamonn Shanahan and Dr Louis Keary, consultant cardiologist, to talk about cardiology and about a recent study that shows...
Hoarders, Hoarders everywhere
Jill St John Harrington took to the streets of Tralee to ask them if they are hoarders. We also spoke to Sarah Reynolds who...
New Kerry Minor Manager Says Players Not Concerned About 6-In-A-Row Talk
The new Kerry Minor Football Manager says he’ll work with people better than himself in order to have the best possible team of selectors.James...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton insists Ireland can beat the All Blacks with or without Conor Murray.Irish management have raised hopes that the Munster scrum half will...