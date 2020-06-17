Mary Bridget Barton nee McWeeney, Leith East, Tralee and formerly Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary and it will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie at 10am on Friday, June 19th. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear sister of Vera, Anthony J., Vincent and the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****