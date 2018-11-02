Mary Brennan, 18 Charles Street, Listowel and late of Gurtacrissane, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry, Listowel on Sunday from 2:pm to 4pm – followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR