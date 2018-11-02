Mary Brennan, 18 Charles Street, Listowel and late of Gurtacrissane, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry, Listowel on Sunday from 2:pm to 4pm – followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road.
Latest News
Charleville’s Favourite Tag Won’t Be in Minds Ahead of Lixnaw Clash
Lixnaw face Charleville in the AIB Munster GAA Intermediate Club Hurling Semi Final tomorrow.Kerry champions Lixnaw will host the Cork intermediate victors Charleville, who...
Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people arriving in Dingle
A Kerry County Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people being bussed into Dingle before something serious happens.Fine Gael Cllr...
Former inmate of Tralee industrial school calls for exhumation of graves and other sites...
A former inmate of St Joseph's Industrial School in Tralee is calling for the exhumation of graves and other sites connected to the facility....
Three men arrested following north Kerry car chase
Three men were arrested following a car chase involving Gardaí in North Kerry last night.Following a short pursuit, Gardaí seized a car under Section...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJonathan Sexton has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.The Ireland and Leinster out half is one of five...
Latest Sports
Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Talter Jack East Kerry Minor A Championship semi finalDr Crokes v Scart/Cordal this Friday November 2nd at 6.30pm at Currans- Kerry GAA Centre...