Mary Boughen nee Cronin, Ballymuddagh, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Kilmanihan East, Brosna, Co. Kerry

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Latest News
Dingle gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 14-year-old boy
Gardaí in Dingle are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.Danny Coffey from Tralee is described as 5’4” in height, with blue...
Over 150,000 meals provided to Kerry charities from surplus food donations
Over 150,000 meals have been provided to charities in Kerry over the past four years from surplus food donations.The food has come from Tesco...
Speed camera vans parked outside graveyards while funerals are on
Gardai are being told to stop parking speed camera vans outside graveyards when funerals are on.It's emerged that some vans have been catching mourners...
Decision due next month on planning application for controversial North Kerry windfarm
A decision is due to be made next month on planning permission for a controversial windfarm in North Kerry.An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill insists lessons have been learned from last month's 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.The Boys in Green face the same opposition...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Strand Road Fc 3 Rattoo Rovers 4
European Bronze For Kerry Boxers
Kerry duo Kori Goad and Barry O'Connor have had to settle for bronze at the European Junior Championships.O’Connor and Goad lost their semi-finals...