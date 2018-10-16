Mary Boughen nee Cronin, Ballymuddagh, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Kilmanihan East, Brosna, Co. Kerry





reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

