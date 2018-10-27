Mary Boland née Callaghan, Main Street, Castlegregory

Reposing in the Bar at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. Enquiries to Sean Lynch Funeral Directors.

