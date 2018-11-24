Mary (Babe) McCarthy, Coolnagraigue, Ballylongford.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday (Nov.25th) from 4pm – 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St.Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

