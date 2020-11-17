Mary B. O’Sullivan, Cragg, Currans, Farranfore and formerly of Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel.

A private funeral mass will take place on Wednesday in the Church of St. Therese and St Colmcille, Currans at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Currow. No flowers or mass cards please, as requested by Mary B.

Mary B.’s funeral will pass her house after mass en route to St. Michael’s Cemetery if people wish to stand in a guard of honour. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers Farranfore.

