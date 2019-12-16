Mary B. O’Rourke née Lucid, Lower Ardoughter, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 17th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 1.30pm at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.  Family flowers only donations if desired to Listowel District Hospital.

