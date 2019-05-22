Mary Anne Lynch, Harbour View, Fenit

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Churchill Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR