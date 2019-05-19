Mary Anne Hartnett née Murphy, Mangerton View, Killarney and late of Knockasartnett, Killarney and Killarney Hardware

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.
