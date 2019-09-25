reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Rathea, Lyrecrompane. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Lyrecrompane Cemetery.
Mary Anne Haigh nee Joyce, Bedford, England and late of Knockaclare, Listowel
Castleisland to Farranfore road to reopen shortly following crash
The Castleisland to Farranfore road will reopen shortly following a crash.The emergency services were dealing with a crash at Dysart graveyard, which occurred in...
Bruce Springsteen – The Definitive
Bruce Springsteen - The Definitive
The Global Village – September 24th, 2019
The Global Village - September 24th, 2019
Charalois Heifer is missing from the Dromulton, Currow area
A Charalois Heifer is missing from the Dromulton, Currow area since last Saturday evening. Heifer is tagged. Phone 085 2162540
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Schools FixturesCorn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football(South) Blackwater Community School Lismore v Iver Sceine Kenmare in Ballincolling(North) Tarbet Comprehensive School v Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Finuge Causeway...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland underage international Troy Parrott made his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Colchester in the third round of the English League...
Mixed Results For Kerry Schools On Provincial Scene
Munster Colleges GAA U15 B Football Round 1Mercy Mounthawk 4-17 Patrician Academy Mallow 3-11P.S Rathmore 1-4 Coachford College 2-12