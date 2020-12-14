Mary Ann O’ Shea née Mahony, Curraduff, Camp, and formerly of Causeway.

Waking at the residence of her son Joe in Curraduff, Camp this evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary Ann O’Shea Née Mahony will take place on Tuesday in St. Marys Church Camp at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Kilgibbon, Camp.

All strictly private in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to have attended the wake and funeral may consider forming a guard of honour near the house, Church, or cemetery. Enquiries to Sean Lynch Funeral Director.

