Mary Ann Cantillon nee O’Connor, The Village, Causeway and formerly of Ardfert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clock. Interment afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR