Mary Alice Barrett née Donegan, Camp, Tralee, and formerly Dunboyne, Co. Meath

Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and her husband John Coakley in Camp on Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilgobbin New Cemetery, Camp. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Daffodil Nurses, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.