Mary Alice Barrett née Donegan, Camp, Tralee, and formerly Dunboyne, Co. Meath

Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and her husband John Coakley in Camp on Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilgobbin New Cemetery, Camp. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Daffodil Nurses, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Kevin N. Roche, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee formerly of Portarlington, Co. Laois
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...
Wins For All 3 Kerry Teams In SSE Airticity League
It's been a good day in the world of Kerry soccer.All 3 teams have beaten their opponents in the SSE Airtricity League.The Kerry U13s...
Killarney’s August Racing Festival Just Around The Corner
The Killarney races are approaching once again.The August Racing Festival is getting underway this Wednesday 21st and will go on until Saturday 24th.The August...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Roses Launch New Girls Underage Rose Bowl Soccer Tournament
To mark 60 years of the Rose Of Tralee, the Roses have Launched a New Girls Underage Rose Bowl Soccer Tournament.Organised by the Kerry...
Latest Sports
Wins For All 3 Kerry Teams In SSE Airticity League
It's been a good day in the world of Kerry soccer.All 3 teams have beaten their opponents in the SSE Airtricity League.The Kerry U13s...
Killarney’s August Racing Festival Just Around The Corner
The Killarney races are approaching once again.The August Racing Festival is getting underway this Wednesday 21st and will go on until Saturday 24th.The August...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...