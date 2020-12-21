Martina O Mahony nee Padden of Monalee Tralee and formerly of Belmullet, Co Mayo and London.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Ollie), dear mother of Anthony and Gerard, cherished grandmother of Oliver and sister of May, Anne and the late Tony and Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, Anthony’s partner Clodagh and her daughter Sara, brother’s in law Derry (Tralee) Sean (London) and Sylvester (London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

A private family funeral will take place for Martina O Mahony with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Mass will be streamed on st brendans parish tralee dot net. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Strictly Private please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

