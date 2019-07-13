Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will arrive to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Kerry Hospice Foundation Suiamhneas Centre, Tralee.
Evening Sports Update
TENNIS27 year-old Simona Halep has won her first Wimbledon Championship after a dominant victory over Serena Williams today.The Romanian won in straight sets...
Kerry Defeat Wicklow In The Board Gais Energy U20 B Hurling Championsip
The Kerry hurlers have defeated Wicklow away in Thurles this afternoon in the All Ireland Board Gais Energy U20 B Hurling ChampionsipKerry will now...
Martina Ambrose née Sweeney, Tulligmore, Killorglin and formerly of London
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will arrive to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on...
John (Johnny) Barrett, Cahernard, Castleisland
Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4:30pm with removal at 7:00pm to St. Stephen and St. John's Church, Castleisland. Requiem Mass will...
Mayo First Up As Super 8s Begins For Kingdom
Kerry will seek to make the most of home advantage in Round 1 of football’s Super 8s tomorrow afternoon.They welcome Galway Mayo to Fitzgerald...
