Martin Sweeney, Ballinakilla, Glenbeigh & formerly of London.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (July 19th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin & Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.