Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (July 19th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin & Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Rain water harvesting could be option for water supply for Kerry graveyard
Rain water harvesting is being investigated as a way to get a water supply for a north Kerry graveyard.Sinn Fein Cllr Tom Barry raised...
Martin Sweeney, Ballinakilla, Glenbeigh & formerly of London.
Waking at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (July 19th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk are without Michael Duffy for this evening's Champions League qualifier second leg away to Riga.The forward has remained at home as his...
Kerry Under 20s Team To Be Named Tonight
The Kerry team to play Cork in tomorrow night's Munster Under 20s Football Final will be named tonight.The defending Champions will line out against...
Puck Fair needs money – July 17th, 2019
Admin -
Puck Fair has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to pay for insurance for Irelands oldest festival. Chairman Declan Falvey spoke...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk are without Michael Duffy for this evening's Champions League qualifier second leg away to Riga.The forward has remained at home as his...
Kerry Under 20s Team To Be Named Tonight
The Kerry team to play Cork in tomorrow night's Munster Under 20s Football Final will be named tonight.The defending Champions will line out against...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERNewcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take over as their new head coach.He leaves Sheffield Wednesday to replace Rafa Benitez on a three-year...