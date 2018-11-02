Martin Scanlon, 52 Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Dirha, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday evening from 4:45 pm to 7:00 pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.
Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people arriving in Dingle
A Kerry County Councillor says action needs to be taken on drunk young people being bussed into Dingle before something serious happens.Fine Gael Cllr...
Former inmate of Tralee industrial school calls for exhumation of graves and other sites...
A former inmate of St Joseph's Industrial School in Tralee is calling for the exhumation of graves and other sites connected to the facility....
Three men arrested following north Kerry car chase
Three men were arrested following a car chase involving Gardaí in North Kerry last night.Following a short pursuit, Gardaí seized a car under Section...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJonathan Sexton has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.The Ireland and Leinster out half is one of five...
Service helping long-term unemployed aims to engage with more Kerry employers
A service aiming to get long-term unemployed people back into the workforce is seeking to connect with more Kerry employers.Turas Nua operates the JobPath...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Talter Jack East Kerry Minor A Championship semi finalDr Crokes v Scart/Cordal this Friday November 2nd at 6.30pm at Currans- Kerry GAA Centre...
Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Just one basketball result to bring you.LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYSTK Bobcats 77, KCYMS 55,