Martin Scanlon, 52 Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Dirha, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday evening from 4:45 pm to 7:00 pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.