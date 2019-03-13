Martin O’Sullivan, Kilcolman, Asdee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society. Donation box will be in place.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR