Martin O’Sullivan, Kilcolman, Asdee

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Ballybunion. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society. Donation box will be in place.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACINGSuperstar Altior has made history by winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running.But it was a battle...
A Problem Shared – March 13th, 2019
Tony and Val McGinley dealt with listeners queries about people ageing.
Health and Safety inspector tells Tralee court harness would have prevented fisherman falling overboard
An inspector from the Health and Safety Authority has told a court that a fisherman wouldn't have fallen overboard if he had been wearing...
Drilling for oil off the Kerry coast – March 13th, 2019
Irish Offshore Operators' Association (IOOA) Chair, Pat Shannon spoke about the prospects off the Kerry coast, after Babcock announced that it was locating a...
The fate of Lisa Smith – March 13th, 2019
Dr Tom Clonan, security analyst with TheJournal.ie spoke about Lisa Smith, the former Irish Defence Forces member who went to Syria and married an...
2019 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage Details Announced
The Route for the 500 kilometre Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has been announced over the Easter weekend.The format of the race will remain the...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
The Bank Holiday weekend presents a full programme of games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League.Looking ahead is Padraig Harnett.