Martin O’Neill & Roy Keane Step Down From Ireland Management Jobs

The Republic of Ireland are on the look-out for a new manager after the Board of the Football Association of Ireland mutually agreed with Martin O’Neill to part company.

Roy Keane is also to leave his position as Assistant Manager.

They spent five years in the job during which time Ireland qualified for the 2016 European Championships in France.





However, the Boys in Green were relegated this week from their group in the new UEFA Nations League and they have failed to score a goal in their last four games – their worst run since 1996.

Radio Kerry’s Padraig Harnett says the next manager will be under pressure to build-up the squad in time for the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.