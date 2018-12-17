Martin Lawlor, Claramore, Millstreet & formerly of Tralee & Manchester.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Lying in repose at his residence this evening (Mon 17th Dec) from 5pm to 7pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR